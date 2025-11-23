One Foot Off Center: Is Kelowna taking a risk with its downtown purchase?

Is the city taking a risk?

Rob Gibson

Castanet presents One Foot Off Center, a podcast tackling the big issues facing the Okanagan.

Rick Maddison, Ron Mattiussi, Scott Lanigan and Jeff Cox meet every month to discuss how those issues impact everyday Canadians.

Maddison is a well-known entrepreneur in Kelowna and owner of Tempest Media. Mattiussi is the former chief administrator of the City of Kelowna and has worked in local government across the province.

Lanigan is the lead pastor of Trinity Church, one of Kelowna’s largest churches, who has served with various community groups like Journey Home.

Cox is the founder and CEO of Kelowna-based Simply Benefits.

On this week's episode, the panel discusses the City of Kelowna's $27.8 million purchase of land from Westcorp, highlighting the debate over public versus private development.

Rick Maddison asks the panel, "if it's such a good deal. Why didn't another developer buy it? Why would the city wade into those waters?"

Mattiussi explains that the property has been vacant for years, and it has been rezoned several times as well.

"I think the city is, in this particular case, taking a risk," he said.

"Whether you're the city or not, and you enter the real estate market, you are taking a risk. But I think the risk is about controlling what actually gets built."

Mattiussi says in terms of locations in Kelowna, they don't get much more prominent. "I guess, the million-dollar question is, how aggressive should the city be entering the real estate market, and for what purpose?"

Cox says he understands what the city is trying to do.

"I would argue that if you've got an issue with this, then you've definitely got an issue with the new Parkinson Recreation Centre and the way that was done.

"You don't want to take a loss on it, but it's land in Kelowna. I don't think that's the case," says Cox.

Lanigan waded into the fray, saying, "I think they're not buying land, they're (the City of Kelowna) is trying to buy trust.

"We have a vision and a passion for what this could be. It's a prime piece of property. It's got waterfront, it's got the marina... but we want this to be a legacy move that has a long-term impact, because it needs to belong to the City of Kelowna. It needs to belong to the people, and it needs to be something we're proud of and proud to have as part of that," says Lanigan.

The conversation then shifted to the City of Kelowna spending $100,000 a month on security costs for the rail trail homeless encampment.

Lanigan says he believes the city knew what would happen when they made the move, "now we're hearing it across our city, these folks, unfortunately, are just spread out, you know, from Springfield to downtown."

Lanigan says he feels it's time for the province and the city to stop using band-aids and make a meaningful change.

"Day after day, the noise just becomes numbing when it comes to our homeless community, because when people don't see things moving along, and then we're just putting money after money after money, it just, actually hurts your heart," Lanigan says.

Involuntary care

From there, the discussion pivoted to the topic of involuntary care in British Columbia.

Mattiussi says, "I think there's a segment of our community that needs treatment, and they're not going to seek it on their own. I don't think a civil society lets people die in the cold on the streets. I think that every dollar we spend out there is a Band-Aid."

Cox says, "putting someone into involuntary or compassionate mandatory care makes a lot more sense to me than when I walk by them and they're curled up in a sleeping bag.

"Some people are just bad, and they should go to jail, and some people have remorse and should be rehabilitated and back on the street," Cox says.

"If you have Alzheimer's, at some point, don't you have compassionate, mandatory care? If you wander out, they put you back in and make sure you don't wander out again," says Mattiussi.

