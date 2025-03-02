One Foot Off Centre: healthcare crisis in the Okanagan

Rob Gibson

Castanet presents One Foot Off Centre, a new podcast tackling the big issues facing the Okanagan.

Rick Maddison, Ron Mattiussi, Scott Lanigan and Jeff Cox will meet every month to discuss how those issues impact everyday Canadians.

Maddison is a well-known entrepreneur in Kelowna and owner of Tempest Media. Mattiussi is the former chief administrator of the City of Kelowna and has worked in local government across the province.

Lanigan is the lead pastor of Trinity Church, one of Kelowna’s largest churches, who has served with various community groups like Journey Home.

Cox is the founder and CEO of Kelowna-based Simply Benefits.

In this second episode, the panel discusses healthcare and whether we are on a 'knife's edge', because a large percentage of medical doctors in British Columbia are preparing to retire in the next five years.

One Foot Off Centre will be published monthly by Castanet, on YouTube and in an audio-only version on Spotify.

