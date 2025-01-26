One Foot Off Centre: Housing affordability and development in Kelowna

Castanet is proud to present One Foot Off Centre, a new podcast tackling the big issues facing the Okanagan.

Rick Maddison, Ron Mattiussi, Scott Lanigan and Jeff Cox will meet every month to discuss how those issues impact everyday Canadians.

Maddison is a well-known entrepreneur in Kelowna and owner of Tempest Media. Mattiussi is the former chief administrator of the City of Kelowna and has worked in local government across the province.

Lanigan is the lead pastor of Trinity Church, one of Kelowna’s largest churches, who has served with various community groups like Journey Home.

Cox is the founder and CEO of Kelowna-based Simply Benefits.

For the first episode, the panel discusses housing affordability and development.

One Foot Off Centre will be published monthly by Castanet, on YouTube and in an audio-only version on Spotify.

