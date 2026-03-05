Oliver/Osoyoos News

Full house for water-friendly landscaping workshop in Osoyoos

Hottest town xeriscaping

Photo: Okanagan Basin Water Board Okanagan Basin Water Board hosts xeriscaping workshop in Osoyoos, Make Water Work champion.

Osoyoos residents learned all about water-friendly landscaping during a xeriscape workshop from the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

This week, community winner of the OBWB's 2025 Make Water Work challenge Osoyoos was given the rundown on xeriscape principles.

"A full house for a more resilient Osoyoos," OBWB said Wednesday morning on social media.



"We were absolutely thrilled by the incredible turnout — as the 2025 Make Water Work Community Champion, Osoyoos continues to lead the way in water-conscious gardening!"

Okanagan Xeriscape Association's Sigrie Kendrick shared a presentation, highlighting:

How to use Okanagan native plants to boost climate resilience.

The fundamentals of beautiful, low-water landscaping, and;

How to ensure our xeriscaping works hand-in-hand with FireSmart guidelines.

OXA added it is looking forward to collaborating with Osoyoos more into the future.

"We couldn't agree more! Osoyoos deals with hotter temperatures, lower precipitation, and more limited water reserves on average," OXA said on social media.

"As drought intensifies, the town must shift toward even more drought-resilient, water-efficient landscaping practices."

For more information on water-friendly landscaping, click here.