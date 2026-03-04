Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos RCMP host town hall on e-bikes

All about e-bikes and law

Photo: Pixabay Stock photo of e-bike.

Osoyoos residents can learn more about e-bike and related laws as local RCMP host a town hall this month.

On March 30 at 6 p.m., Osoyoos RCMP Commander Sgt. Jason Bayda will be available for questions following a presentation at the Sonora Community Centre.

"The presentation will provide insight into the various types of e-bikes, both legal and illegal and the laws surrounding usage of e-bikes," reads a Town of Osoyoos press release.

All are welcome to attend.