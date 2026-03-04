Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos RCMP host town hall on e-bikes
All about e-bikes and law
Photo: Pixabay
Stock photo of e-bike.
Osoyoos residents can learn more about e-bike and related laws as local RCMP host a town hall this month.
On March 30 at 6 p.m., Osoyoos RCMP Commander Sgt. Jason Bayda will be available for questions following a presentation at the Sonora Community Centre.
"The presentation will provide insight into the various types of e-bikes, both legal and illegal and the laws surrounding usage of e-bikes," reads a Town of Osoyoos press release.
All are welcome to attend.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- More money for dog licenceSalmon Arm - 4:00 pm
- Charges laid in knife attackKelowna - 3:55 pm
- Tactical police raid homeKelowna - 3:51 pm
- House now a landmarkEntertainment - 3:43 pm
- All about e-bikes and lawOsoyoos - 3:42 pm
Real Estate
1255 Raymer Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tonga South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net