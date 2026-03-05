Oliver/Osoyoos News

Accessibility survey open for Osoyoos residents and visitors

Accessibility survey open

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

Osoyoos residents and visitors can offer their feedback on the town's accessibility in a new survey.

"We’re inviting residents to take a few minutes to complete our Accessibility Survey," the town said in a public notice.

"Share your thoughts and help us build a more accessible community for everyone."

The municipality said it has been awarded provincial grant funding for accessibility upgrades. Residents are encouraged to offer suggestions.

For more information and to complete the accessibility survey, click here.