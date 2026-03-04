Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver man who won $50K in lottery spending it in Mexico

Lotto winner Mexico-bound

Photo: Lotto 6/49 Oliver man heading south with his winnings after lottery jackpot.

An Oliver man is heading south to the beach after winning $50K in the lottery.

Gordon M. was drinking his regular morning coffee at home when he got an extra adrenaline boost — he had won the February 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“My first thought was, ‘Holy!’ Is this really a winner?” he said in a 6/49 press release.

Gordon plans to buy a travel trailer and upgrade his RV purchase an e-bike and head to Mexico for a winter in the sun.

“It feels awesome!” he said about the win.

Gordon purchased the winning ticket at Chevron on Main Street in Oliver.