Oliver/Osoyoos News
Temporary closure ahead for South Okanagan General Hospital ER
14-hour closure for ER
Photo: Sarah Crookall
The South Okanagan General Hospital ER will experience a closure on Wednesday, March 4.
The South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department will be closed for a 14-hour period on Wednesday.
In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services at the Oliver hospital will be unavailable from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.
“Patients can access emergency care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at South Okanagan General Hospital.”
The health authority said anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest available and appropriate facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.
