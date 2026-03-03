Oliver/Osoyoos News

Rural Oliver voice needed for Oliver and District Recreational Advisory Committee

Committee member needed

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

Community lovers in Rural Oliver are being encouraged to join the Oliver and District Recreational Advisory Committee.

In a public notice, the Town of Oliver shared that residents in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Electoral Area "C" can apply to be part of the committee.

"Contribute your expertise to the future of the Oliver and District Parks and Recreation initiatives, planning, and budgeting," the municipality said.

The town is also accepting applications for the Sister City Advisory Committee and the Accessibility and Age Friendly Committee.

Residents can apply to the Recreational Advisory Committee until March 27.

For more information and to apply, click here.