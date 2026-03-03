Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos firefighters honoured with awards for service

Local firefighters awarded

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Osoyoos Fire Rescue recognizes members at 2026 annual firefighter awards.

Osoyoos firefighters were recognized for their contributions to the department over the weekend.

Saturday night, over a dozen Osoyoos Fire Rescue members were celebrated for achievements and milestones at the team's annual firefighter awards banquet.

"We would like to thank our firefighters for a great 2025 season," OFR said on social media Sunday. "We would also like to thank the staff and team at Watermark for hosting us."

The following firefighters were recognized:

Firefighter Ben Taytelbaum: 5-year service award.

Captain Jon Jorgens, Lieutenants Steven Harrison and Tyler Loura, and firefighter Blake Laura: 10-year service award.

Captain Todd Kunz: 25-year service award.

Lieutenant Steven Harrison: Officer of the Year award.

Firefighter Anthony Basic: Firefighter of the Year award.

Firefighter Evan Paolera: Rookie of the Year award.

Captain Chris Parker: Top Gun award.

Joel Parker : Junior Firefighter of the Year award.

Mike Pauliwk and Katie Grant: Individual memorabilia awards.

Additionally, OFR congratulated Grant Fiddes and Tanner Keim for completing NFPA 1001 certification.

Several local fire responder teams congratulated Osoyoos firefighters on their milestones, including Oliver Volunteer Fire Department.

"Congratulations to all Osoyoos Fire Rescue firefighters honoured last night at their annual awards banquet for their achievements in 2025," OVFD said.

"Special shout out to Capt. Kunz who was honoured with a presentation for 25 years of service. Capt. Kunz spent [nine] of those years of service protecting the Oliver and District community."