Juno winners to headline Tinhorn Creek's Sunset Concert Series in Oliver

Photo: Contributed Dear Rouge to headline Tinhorn Creek Vineyards' Sunset Concert Series summer 2026.

Juno-winning duo Dear Rouge is headlining Oliver's Tinhorn Creek Vineyards' Sunset Concert Series this summer.

On various dates from June to August, the three-day series will be offering vineyard views and Vancouver-based tunes.

"We are kicking things off in a BIG way," Tinhorn Creek said on social media.

On June 20, : Antonio Larosa will be bringing back his soulful vocals and blues-infused guitar to Oliver.

Then, on July 18, The Matinee will be performing their fifth show at Tinhorn Creek, playing their classic roots rock.

Finally, on Aug. 15, Dear Rouge will be playing the biggest night of the series, showing off award-winning, bold and electric tunes.

"Three summer nights. One unforgettable setting. Mark your calendar and stay tuned, this is just the beginning," Tinhorn Creek added.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.