Town of Osoyoos agrees to lease Sun Bowl Arena to Osoyoos Coyotes to 2031
Coyotes set up 5-year lease
The Town of Osoyoos announced on Thursday that they intend to lease the Sun Bowl Arena to the Osoyoos Coyotes junior hockey team for the next five years.
"Under terms of this agreement, LS Sports & Entertainment will have the right to operate a junior hockey team that is part of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League," the town said in their post.
"Pursuant to the proposed lease, LS Sports & Entertainment will pay the Town $875 per game plus $350 per month for the concession. The initial term of this agreement is from March 15, 2026, to March 14, 2031."
Last season, the team's KIJHL record was 15-26-2-1, where they failed to make the playoffs.
Last March, the Coyotes welcomed new head coach Jackson Playfair, who said the Sun Bowl Arena is an important piece for them and the community to have.
Osoyoos concludes their regular season this weekend, and the team said things don’t seem all that promising to make the playoffs, with having to face the leaders of both the Bill Ohlhausen and Doug Birks Divisions.
