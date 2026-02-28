Oliver/Osoyoos News

'Significant threat': Osoyoos arsonist back at psychiatric hospital after running away

'Reckless' psych patient ran

Photo: RCMP file photo Joseph McArthur-Pereira sets fire to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment on the evening of July 25, 2019.

An Osoyoos arsonist who caused a crash that killed a man near Kaleden and was granted a conditional discharge is now back in psychiatric care after a runaway stint.

Joseph McArthur-Pereira, 34, was found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder in July 2019, after setting fire to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.

He then caused a fatal crash south of Penticton in 2022, but was sentenced to no jail time, as he remained under psychiatric care.

The BC Review Board has granted McArthur-Pereira conditional discharge multiple times, releasing him from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

McArthur-Pereira has a long history of substance use, psychosis and run-ins with police. He has been hospitalized in Oliver, Cranbrook, and the South Okanagan General Hospital on several occasions, dating back to 2013.

In the wind

In a recently published BC Review Board decision following a hearing last July, McArthur-Pereira was staying at a Community Transitional Care facility. He had been doing well and working.

But then his doctors wrote to the board on May 7, 2025 that he had gone AWOL from the program, having signed out two months before on March 7, 2025 with zero contact since.

According to the decision, he reportedly absconded from the program to assist his girlfriend because he was "worried about her living circumstances" and needed to "save" her.

McArthur-Pereira was found by the South Okanagan RCMP on May 31, 2025.

Police found a motorcycle with a fictitious paper licence plate covering a real plate.

McArthur-Pereira approached the officer from a wooded area. When he was asked about the vehicle, he said it belonged to friends.

He then gave the officer a fake name and birthday, but later provided his name and actual birthdate. Police then learned he was on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his review board orders, and he was arrested.

Back to treatment

A few days later, McArthur-Pereira was admitted to the forensic hospital and seen by a doctor, who said "he displayed poor insight into his symptoms and refused antipsychotic medication."

When McArthur-Pereira returned to psychiatric care, it was discovered he had a falling out with his former girlfriend, whom he had left the facility for, and had ended up meeting and marrying another woman.

One of his main doctor's opinions was that a conditional discharge was not feasible for McArthur-Pereira, as he would struggle with the conditions and restrictions placed upon him.

"The board agrees that 'the proof is in the pudding' (to use defence counsel’s language) but finds the proof to be that Mr. McArthur- Pereira continues to pose a significant threat to public safety," the most recent decision reads.

"His complete lack of insight into the risk that he poses to others when psychotic and when he acts recklessly is evident from his most recent absconding."

McArthur-Pereira will stay at the psychiatric facility under a custody order, with only escorted access to the community. He will be eligible for another review 12 months from the review board decision.