Oliver/Osoyoos News

Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum makes donation to Desert Sun

$4K donation to counselling

Photo: Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre (Facebook) Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum makes $4K donation to Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre.

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre has received a $4,000 donation for its services.

"Huge thanks you to Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum South Central BC Branch for their very generous donation to Desert Sun," the centre said on social media Thursday.

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre offers counselling, various programs, and community supports for people in the South Okanagan.

For more information, click here.