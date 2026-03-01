Oliver/Osoyoos News
Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum makes donation to Desert Sun
$4K donation to counselling
Photo: Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre (Facebook)
Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum makes $4K donation to Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre.
Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre has received a $4,000 donation for its services.
"Huge thanks you to Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum South Central BC Branch for their very generous donation to Desert Sun," the centre said on social media Thursday.
Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre offers counselling, various programs, and community supports for people in the South Okanagan.
For more information, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Capitol cave culture cinemaNelson - 4:00 am
- WolfPack set for nationalsKamloops - 4:00 am
- Charity store needs supportSummerland - 4:00 am
- Walk draws hundredsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Kelowna car vandalizedKelowna - 4:00 am
Real Estate
600 Sarsons Road #109
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie (& Bobbie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net