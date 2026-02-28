Oliver/Osoyoos News

Tragically Hip tribute to rock Osoyoos Legion

Photo: Blow At High Dough: The Music Of The Tragically Hip (FacebooK) Tragically Hip tribute band "Blow At High Dough" comes to Osoyoos Legion March 14.

The Tragically Hip tribute band "Blow At High Dough" will be rocking the Osoyoos Legion soon.

On March 14 at 9 p.m., Canadian music lovers will be able to sing along to band making their Osoyoos debut.

"Fresh off their Amazing B.C. run spanning over 60 shows last year throughout the province, selling out [venues]," reads the event listing.

The band will perform 100 minutes of Hip music, known for their high energy.

