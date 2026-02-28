Oliver/Osoyoos News
Tragically Hip tribute to rock Osoyoos Legion
Hip tribute at legion
Photo: Blow At High Dough: The Music Of The Tragically Hip (FacebooK)
Tragically Hip tribute band "Blow At High Dough" comes to Osoyoos Legion March 14.
The Tragically Hip tribute band "Blow At High Dough" will be rocking the Osoyoos Legion soon.
On March 14 at 9 p.m., Canadian music lovers will be able to sing along to band making their Osoyoos debut.
"Fresh off their Amazing B.C. run spanning over 60 shows last year throughout the province, selling out [venues]," reads the event listing.
The band will perform 100 minutes of Hip music, known for their high energy.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Money plane crashes Bolivia - 5:08 pm
- Pedestrian killed by train Maple Ridge - 5:08 pm
- Transit change contemplatedCastlegar - 5:03 pm
- Golf season officially hereWest Kelowna - 5:00 pm
- Cuba U.S. tensionsMiami - 4:34 pm
Real Estate
1626 Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Smï¿½agol South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net