Oliver/Osoyoos News

Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department says farewell to captain with move

Fire captain moves on

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department WVFD Captain Jarrod Hume

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department is saying farewell to one of its own now that the equipment captain is moving out of the region.

On Thursday, the fire department took to social media to share the "sad news" of Captain Jarrod Hume's resignation.

"Last night was his last night with us," WVFD said.

"Hume has been with us for nearly [eight] years and moved up the ranks to the position of Equipment Captain. Jarrod was one of our highest attending personnel for both training and callouts, leaving a large hole in our department which we will endeavor to fill with time."

WVFD thanked the former captain for his years of dedication, wishing him the best in the future.