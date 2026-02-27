Oliver/Osoyoos News

'Rush hour in Hedley': Historical photos of sheep packing streets

History of sheep galore

Photo: UBC Open Collections/Hedley Museum Sheep fill Hedley road in the 1940s.

A couple sheepish photos from Hedley's past are being shared on social media this week.

"Rush hour in Hedley, B.C.," wrote Patrick Selby in the public Facebook group Old BC: The Way It Was.

The first photo is estimated to be from 1945, with the second circa the 1910s. The sheer number of animals in the images drew surprise from some people who said the area looks much different today.

"I didn't see the bottom picture at first and was looking for cars! Lol! Too funny! Nice looking sheep," wrote a commenter.