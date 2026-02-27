Oliver/Osoyoos News
'Rush hour in Hedley': Historical photos of sheep packing streets
History of sheep galore
Photo: UBC Open Collections/Hedley Museum
Sheep fill Hedley road in the 1940s.
A couple sheepish photos from Hedley's past are being shared on social media this week.
"Rush hour in Hedley, B.C.," wrote Patrick Selby in the public Facebook group Old BC: The Way It Was.
The first photo is estimated to be from 1945, with the second circa the 1910s. The sheer number of animals in the images drew surprise from some people who said the area looks much different today.
"I didn't see the bottom picture at first and was looking for cars! Lol! Too funny! Nice looking sheep," wrote a commenter.
Photo: UBC Open Collections/Hedley Museum
Sheep in Hedley BC in the 1910s.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Library leased in Sun Peaks?Sun Peaks - 4:00 am
- Vintage car show returnsSicamous - 4:00 am
- Waiting for sobering centreKamloops - 4:00 am
- Vernon tragedy reaches LegVernon - 4:00 am
- 'Absolutely despicable'Vernon - 4:00 am
Real Estate
2097 Acorn Crescent
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$572,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$572,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tillie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net