Oliver/Osoyoos News

Racing non-profit may get to stay at Osoyoos Airport for another year

Racing events may continue

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Town of Osoyoos intends to lease Osoyoos Airport lot to Wine Country Racing for one-year term in 2026.

Osoyoos' beloved Wine Country Racing Association will likely be staying another year at the town airport.

In a public notice Wednesday, the Town of Osoyoos said it intends to lease the property located at Lot 1013 to the non-profit car racing organization.

As per the proposed lease agreement, WCRA will pay the town $500 per event from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027.

Over the past couple of years, the organization has butt heads with the Osoyoos Airport Development Society over leasing conditions as OADS became airport manager.

WCRA has previously expressed concerns of folding due to prohibitive operational costs if they were required to relocate elsewhere.

WRCA events attract racers from across the province and U.S.