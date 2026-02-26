Oliver/Osoyoos News
Racing non-profit may get to stay at Osoyoos Airport for another year
Racing events may continue
Photo: Town of Osoyoos
Town of Osoyoos intends to lease Osoyoos Airport lot to Wine Country Racing for one-year term in 2026.
Osoyoos' beloved Wine Country Racing Association will likely be staying another year at the town airport.
In a public notice Wednesday, the Town of Osoyoos said it intends to lease the property located at Lot 1013 to the non-profit car racing organization.
As per the proposed lease agreement, WCRA will pay the town $500 per event from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027.
Over the past couple of years, the organization has butt heads with the Osoyoos Airport Development Society over leasing conditions as OADS became airport manager.
WCRA has previously expressed concerns of folding due to prohibitive operational costs if they were required to relocate elsewhere.
WRCA events attract racers from across the province and U.S.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Netflix declines to raise offer Business - 3:20 pm
- Shooter had a 2nd accountTumbler Ridge - 3:20 pm
- Fame was overwhelmingEntertainment - 3:14 pm
- Anthropic resists PentagonBusiness - 3:11 pm
- Nurse was over-medicatingKamloops - 2:56 pm
Real Estate
#41 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tillie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net