B.C. Ministry of Agriculture holds farmer spring irrigation workshop in Oliver
Spring irrigation workshop
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Food
AgriService BC holds spring irrigation workshop in Oliver in March.
AgriService BC is holding a Spring Irrigation Readiness for Vegetable Growers workshop in Oliver.
On March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., farmers can attend the ministry event at Southern Irrigation at 5830 Sawmill Rd.
"You'll learn how to optimize your irrigation system for a strong start to the growing season," reads the event listing.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Feb. 27.
For more information on the workshop and to register, click here.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
