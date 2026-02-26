288107
282616
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

B.C. Ministry of Agriculture holds farmer spring irrigation workshop in Oliver

Spring irrigation workshop

Sarah Crookall - Feb 26, 2026 / 10:00 am | Story: 600771

AgriService BC is holding a Spring Irrigation Readiness for Vegetable Growers workshop in Oliver.

On March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., farmers can attend the ministry event at Southern Irrigation at 5830 Sawmill Rd.

"You'll learn how to optimize your irrigation system for a strong start to the growing season," reads the event listing.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Feb. 27.

For more information on the workshop and to register, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

275997