B.C. Ministry of Agriculture holds farmer spring irrigation workshop in Oliver

Spring irrigation workshop

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Food AgriService BC holds spring irrigation workshop in Oliver in March.

AgriService BC is holding a Spring Irrigation Readiness for Vegetable Growers workshop in Oliver.

On March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., farmers can attend the ministry event at Southern Irrigation at 5830 Sawmill Rd.

"You'll learn how to optimize your irrigation system for a strong start to the growing season," reads the event listing.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Feb. 27.

For more information on the workshop and to register, click here.