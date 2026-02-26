Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos council votes against review for residential metal storage containers, clarifies bylaw enforcement

No review for seacans

Photo: Sarah Crookall Metal storage container from Okanagan Containers in Osoyoos.

The Town of Osoyoos has voted to skip a review of its metal storage container policy, after a survey found most residents were against placing the structures in residential neighbourhoods.

During Tuesday's meeting, council decided that it would not proceed with the review, which was initially proposed last summer.

The decision comes following a public survey on the outdoor containers that found 72 per cent of 384 survey participants were against placing storage containers in residential areas.

"So our bylaw officers will continue to look at these concerns and deal with them," said Mayor Sue McKortoff.

Additionally, council voted in favour of a Bylaw Enforcement Policy. The policy reinforces Osoyoos' long standing practices, but sets them out formally.

Key highlights of the Bylaw Enforcement Policy include: