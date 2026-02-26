Osoyoos council votes against review for residential metal storage containers, clarifies bylaw enforcement
No review for seacans
The Town of Osoyoos has voted to skip a review of its metal storage container policy, after a survey found most residents were against placing the structures in residential neighbourhoods.
During Tuesday's meeting, council decided that it would not proceed with the review, which was initially proposed last summer.
The decision comes following a public survey on the outdoor containers that found 72 per cent of 384 survey participants were against placing storage containers in residential areas.
"So our bylaw officers will continue to look at these concerns and deal with them," said Mayor Sue McKortoff.
Additionally, council voted in favour of a Bylaw Enforcement Policy. The policy reinforces Osoyoos' long standing practices, but sets them out formally.
Key highlights of the Bylaw Enforcement Policy include:
- The Town enforces its bylaws on a complaint-driven basis to control bylaw enforcement costs.
- When a concern is reported, Bylaw Officers educate residents and property owners about the Town’s bylaws with the objective of achieving voluntary compliance before taking enforcement action.
- When a complaint is submitted, it must include the complainant’s name, address, and phone number. Anonymous complaints are not accepted.
- Complaints will only be actioned if the alleged offence is located within a 30-metre radius of the complainant’s property. This ensures that concerns relate directly to a resident or property owner’s surrounding area, and prevents misuse of the system.
- Complainant identities and investigation details remain confidential and are not shared with offenders or the general public.
