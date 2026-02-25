Oliver/Osoyoos News

Girl Guides deliver food bags with food drive for Osoyoos Food Bank

Girl Guides give and deliver

Photo: Osoyoos Food Bank (Facebook) Girl Guides donate to Osoyoos Food Bank.

A Girl Guides food drive in the South Okanagan was a big success, leading to bags of goodies delivered from the Osoyoos Food Bank.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the Girl Guides for doing such an amazing job with their food drive," the food bank said on social media Tuesday.

Paper bags were donated by Home Hardware Building Centre, and the local Girl Guides coloured them, going door-to-door delivering them in town. They later collected the bags the following week.

"Once again we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community, and especially these hard working girls that donated their time to feed the hungry," the food bank added.

"Our shelves were bare, and now they're full! Thank you so much to everyone who participated! And thank you to the moms and leaders for making this such a success!"