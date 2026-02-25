Oliver/Osoyoos News

Sewer smell continues to choke up Osoyoos residents during off-season

Sewage stink still wafting

Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos' infamous sewage smell remains a problem well into the tourist off-season, when residents were told it would no longer be a problem.

As of February, people continue to catch a whiff of the noxious odour, which is typically at its peak in the summer season when Osoyoos' population balloons from roughly 5,500 to 20,000 people.

The sewage smell has been an ongoing problem, with more than 100 people signing a petition in 2019 asking the town to take action.

At that time, town staff said the population influx during summer months increases the load on the sewer system that is slow in processing bacteriological elements, leading to the increased odour.



"Also, [in the winter] the temperature is cooler, so there's less sewage, and the temperature plays a factor," said Johnny Cheong, Osoyoos councillor, on Tuesday.

In October of 2025, town staff said lagoons processing can get disrupted, which can lead to delays as the system self-corrects. The town said it was hopeful the smell would dissipate on its own.

The smell did not go away.

During a Nov. 18 budget meeting, Cheong requested to fast-track the Forcemain Odour Reduction capital project from 2029 to 2026.

"We had room in our reserves. And the dollar per improvement in quality of life is significant," he said in an interview.

The stink is especially foul at Osoyoos Golf club, where a large sewage lagoon sits adjacent to the golf course. However, Cheong says it's a complex biological process.

"The reason why its residents around the lagoons have the odour more is because that forcemain directly feeds into those lagoons," Cheong added.



"The main source of the odour is in the forcemains. ...That sewage goes anaerobic, meaning there's no oxygen and that produces hydrogen sulphide, which is that rotten egg smell.

"And that kind of lingers in there, and then as it goes into the lagoon it gets released. In the past, we've used BioMat as an odour mitigation compound, pumping it in. But for some reason, and we don't know why, that practice stopped."

Cheong said back in 2023, sewer sludge backed up and aerators had broken down. Since then, those issues have been fixed, but others remain.

For example, the town has been without an operations director for more than a year.

In an email, the Town of Osoyoos operations department said there are a number of environmental and operational factors at play.

"We understand the concerns being raised and are actively working with suppliers to implement odour-neutralizing solutions in the wastewater collection systems," town staff said.

The $382,000 Forcemain Odour Reduction project remains on the town's 2026 to-do list.