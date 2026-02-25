Oliver/Osoyoos News

Coyote mistaken for dog hit and killed of Highway 97 in North Osoyoos

Another animal struck dead

Photo: Sarah Crookall Coyote hit by vehicle off Highway 97 in north Osoyoos Feb. 23.

A coyote was struck by a vehicle and killed off Highway 97 in North Osoyoos Tuesday, after many recent reports of pets being hit between Oliver and Osoyoos.

At around 1 p.m., the coyote was struck and witnesses said they saw another dog with the animal.

Initially, witnesses thought the wild animal was a dog, but Castanet confirmed it to be a coyote.

"I am sad to post this but there is a dog that was hit by a car and a black large dog sitting beside it looks like a German shepherd just around the Peach Hill Farm Market, Highway 97," a driver wrote on social media.

Passersby stopped and moved the "dog", later determined to be a coyote off the road.

Several animals, including pets, have been struck on the highway in February alone.