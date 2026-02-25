Oliver/Osoyoos News
Coyote mistaken for dog hit and killed of Highway 97 in North Osoyoos
Another animal struck dead
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Coyote hit by vehicle off Highway 97 in north Osoyoos Feb. 23.
A coyote was struck by a vehicle and killed off Highway 97 in North Osoyoos Tuesday, after many recent reports of pets being hit between Oliver and Osoyoos.
At around 1 p.m., the coyote was struck and witnesses said they saw another dog with the animal.
Initially, witnesses thought the wild animal was a dog, but Castanet confirmed it to be a coyote.
"I am sad to post this but there is a dog that was hit by a car and a black large dog sitting beside it looks like a German shepherd just around the Peach Hill Farm Market, Highway 97," a driver wrote on social media.
Passersby stopped and moved the "dog", later determined to be a coyote off the road.
Several animals, including pets, have been struck on the highway in February alone.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Cops investigating youthKelowna - 1:28 pm
- Celebrating Pink Shirt DayKelowna - 1:26 pm
- Girl Guides give and deliverOsoyoos - 1:26 pm
- New Nelson R+D facilityNelson - 1:06 pm
- Solly valve project beginsSummerland - 1:00 pm
Real Estate
1255 Raymer Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net