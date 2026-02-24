Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver looking to the web rather than print for public notices

Town looks to the internet

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver may be looking more towards the internet for public notices, citing issues with using the newspaper.

At Monday's meeting, corporate officer Rochelle Lougheed pitched an "Alternative Means of Public Notice Bylaw," which would see "alternative means of publication for public notices will allow for greater flexibility while reaching a larger audience."

Currently, required notices about matters of public concern like elections or public hearings are published in the local Times Chronicle weekly newspaper, running two weeks consecutively.

But that has come with some problems recently.

"We have submitted some things that haven't been published, I think there's been two incidents over the past couple months," Lougheed said.

She said the print deadline is on Tuesday mornings, and council decisions are wrapped up Monday evenings, proving to be a tight turnaround for staff.

"With traditional print there is also the possibility of having notifications not be published and needing to start the notification process anew. With the upcoming election, staff would like to ensure we have alternate means of providing the required notices," Lougheed said.

The new bylaw would see notification on the town's website and social media as the top two requirements, with the newspaper being a third method.

The town would still attempt to advertise in the newspaper, with the intention of being in each edition for two weeks, but it would not be a setback if deadlines are not met.

"If a notice is missed [in the newspaper] in one of the two weeks, the statutory requirements will still be met and staff will not need to start the notification process again," Lougheed explained.

Council will discuss the bylaw further at their March 16 meeting.