Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan Crime Stoppers seeking public's help in locating man wanted for theft and stolen property

Photo: Crime Stoppers RCMP seek public assistance in locating Joshua McPhee, who is wanted on several charges

The South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers, Oliver RCMP and Penticton RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a wanted man.

Police posted on Tuesday that Joshua Leigh McPhee is wanted for theft, multiple charges of possession of stolen property and failing to comply.

"If you see him, do not approach him," they said.

McPhee is described as a 35-year-old male, standing 6 ft. tall and weighing roughly 160 lbs. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McPhee can call their local RCMP Detachment and quote RCMP File #2025-2373; 2025-2271; and 2025-7636

Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.sostips.ca.

Crime Stoppers said they will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.