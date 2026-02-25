South Okanagan Crime Stoppers seeking public's help in locating man wanted for theft and stolen property
Man wanted for theft
The South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers, Oliver RCMP and Penticton RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a wanted man.
Police posted on Tuesday that Joshua Leigh McPhee is wanted for theft, multiple charges of possession of stolen property and failing to comply.
"If you see him, do not approach him," they said.
McPhee is described as a 35-year-old male, standing 6 ft. tall and weighing roughly 160 lbs. He has black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McPhee can call their local RCMP Detachment and quote RCMP File #2025-2373; 2025-2271; and 2025-7636
Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.sostips.ca.
Crime Stoppers said they will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Collaboration breaks downVancouver - 5:46 pm
- Sex assault verdict tossedKelowna - 5:45 pm
- Man wanted for theftSouth Okanagan - 5:25 pm
- How much pay for council?Penticton - 5:05 pm
- Drone could net $15K fineWest Kelowna - 4:49 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
McFlurry South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices