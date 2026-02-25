Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver seeking to cull out-of-control geese at local airport

Geese problem at airport

Photo: Town of Oliver. Geese at the Oliver airport.

Oliver town council wants to see geese activity at their local airport go the way of the dodo.

At Monday's meeting, council directed municipal staff to apply for an "airport kill and scare permit for migratory birds," as hundreds of geese congregate at the airport all year.

According to a staff report, the birds cause "issues and danger" for aircraft entering or leaving the small regional airport.

A longstanding goose-hunting program within the municipality was halted last year when a shooting damaged hangers at the airport.

The person who had the licence to do the shooting at that time had their licence revoked.

Now, council has supported a permit for local professional hunters Lionel Trudel and Bob Byer to continue the geese cull at the airport.

An application will be made to the federal government, and the results of that application will be presented to council at a future meeting.