Oliver/Osoyoos News

Bobcat spotted in town at Osoyoos' Cottonwood Park

Bobcat spotted in town

Photo: Mike Oran Bobcat spotted at Osoyoos' Cottonwood Park Feb. 23.

A bobcat was spotted in the residential areas of Osoyoos Cottonwood Park Monday night.

At around 5:25 p.m., Mike Oran snapped a photo of the big cat near the bus loop and the road.

"It crossed the road toward the residential neighbourhood," Oran said.

Following the encounter, the bobcat headed south from Cottonwood Park.

According to the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, here are some tips if you are in an area where a bobcat has been seen:

Be alert and aware at all times.

Avoid surprise encounters by making noise -- i.e. use your voice

Keep dogs leashed. It is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act to allow your dog to pursue/chase wildlife.

Look for signs of fresh bobcat activity -- i.e. claw marks on trees or logs, scat or paw prints.

Riding or running quickly and quietly puts you at risk for surprise encounters. Slow down going around blind corners and make noise.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

To report a wildlife sighting, contact the BC Conservation Officer Service 24-hotline at 1-877-952-7277 or online here.