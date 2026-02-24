Oliver/Osoyoos News

Neon Lights Dance Party for Osoyoos' TGIF Youth Night

Photo: Sarah Crookall Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos TGIF Youth Nights is bringing a fun-filled Neon Lights Dance Party to town Friday Night.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m., kids from Kindergarten to Grade 3 will be able to hit the dart floor at the Sonora Community Centre.

Then, From 7 to 8:30 p.m., youth from Grades 4 to 7 will be able to bust a move.

Youth are encouraged to wear costumes. The fun event will include dance prizes, stone and black lights, fog, snacks, drink, and DJ Shakes.

Kids under 9 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is $2 or fee with a food bank donation.