Neon Lights Dance Party for Osoyoos' TGIF Youth Night
Neon Lights youth dance
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos.
Osoyoos TGIF Youth Nights is bringing a fun-filled Neon Lights Dance Party to town Friday Night.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m., kids from Kindergarten to Grade 3 will be able to hit the dart floor at the Sonora Community Centre.
Then, From 7 to 8:30 p.m., youth from Grades 4 to 7 will be able to bust a move.
Youth are encouraged to wear costumes. The fun event will include dance prizes, stone and black lights, fog, snacks, drink, and DJ Shakes.
Kids under 9 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is $2 or fee with a food bank donation.
