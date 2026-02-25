Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' adult mixed slo-pitch league open for registration

Slo-pitch sign ups begin

Photo: Pixabay Softball stock image.

Registration is now open for Osoyoos' adult mixed slo-pitch league.

Starting March 30, teams aged 16 and older will be able to play ball at Desert Park Monday nights.

On March 23, a mandatory all team captains' meeting will be held at the Sonora Community Centre. Team registration forms will be due the same date.

For more information, contact program supervisor Sarah Dynneson at 250-495-4623 or [email protected].