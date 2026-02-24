Oliver/Osoyoos News

'People need to pay attention': Oliver family mourns dog; drivers hitting pets a growing trend

Dog killed in highway trend

Photo: Contributed Coco the dog.

An Oliver family is mourning the loss of their puppy Coco after a driver hit the dog off Highway 97, which appears to be a growing trend.

"To me and my kids, she was family. Only 9 months old," Coco's owner said.

Sunday morning, a Good Samaritan noticed the dog, who had been hit by a vehicle near Hwy 97 and Road 2. She rushed her to Penticton for emergency care, but it was too late.

The Good Samaritan's sister tracked down Coco's owner by door knocking in the area.

"My puppy and her sister got out of my dog fence. It’s a three-foot high fence and I believe they jumped and climbed over it," the owner told Castanet.

After speaking to a witness outside, the owner figured it was Coco who had been hit by the vehicle.

"I believed Coco to be dead by that point because there was a lot of blood on the highway and she was only eight pounds."

The Oliver resident said tragedies happen, but noted the driver didn't stop.

"There were no skid marks on the highway. Only blood and tire tracks, so the driver that hit my dog didn’t even try to stop. Makes me wonder if they had their eyes on the road or if they were distracted by something else."

Another dog was hit the same day, they added.

Animals struck by vehicles appears to be a growing problem in Oliver. Several cats have been hit and rushed to vets after being hit off Hwy 97 in February alone.

Coco's owner works on that highway. They believe drivers don't pay close enough attention, noting workers frequently have close calls when drivers don’t move over or slow down.

"They're either on their devices, or driving too fast, only consumed with their own little worlds," they said.

"Bottom line. People need to pay attention. I am training my son how to drive as he has his learner's [license]. And that one of the biggest things I am teaching him. To always pay attention to your surroundings."

The family said they will be "forever be thankful" to the Good Samaritan for trying to do whatever she could to help the beloved animal.