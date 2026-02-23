Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Oliver organizes walking tour with Official Community Plan team
Walking tour for town plan
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Town of Oliver.
The Town of Oliver is holding a walking tour for residents to chat with the Official Community Plan team.
On March 6 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the municipality will be providing an opportunity to chat active transportation, downtown, parks, and more.
"Approximately a 1.5km accessible walk, with stops along the way. We will be leaving from Town Hall," the municipality said on social media.
All ages are welcome. Registration is required
To register for the Official Community Plan walking tour, email [email protected].
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Fun Run registration openOliver - 5:00 pm
- Walking tour for town planOliver - 4:55 pm
- Cultural burn plannedMerritt - 3:00 pm
- Enhancing local forestsVernon - 2:00 pm
- Residents told to stay homeMexico - 1:35 pm
Real Estate
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie (& Bobbie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net