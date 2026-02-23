Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver organizes walking tour with Official Community Plan team

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver is holding a walking tour for residents to chat with the Official Community Plan team.

On March 6 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the municipality will be providing an opportunity to chat active transportation, downtown, parks, and more.



"Approximately a 1.5km accessible walk, with stops along the way. We will be leaving from Town Hall," the municipality said on social media.

All ages are welcome. Registration is required



To register for the Official Community Plan walking tour, email [email protected].