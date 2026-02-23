Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos considers nixing metal storage container review

Staff recommend no review

Photo: Okanagan Containers (Facebook) Metal storage container by Okanagan Containers.

The Town of Osoyoos is considering no longer reviewing its metal storage container policy, after survey results show most are against the structures in residential neighbourhoods.

In a staff report, town planner Shannon Duong recommended that the review be removed from the municipality's 2026 strategic priorities.

The survey ran from January 8 to 31, finding that 72 per cent of 384 survey participants were against storage containers in residential areas.

Additionally, 58.2 per cent of 141 respondents said they believed existing regulations were sufficient.

The report notes most survey respondents said the appearance of the storage containers were unsightly. Some mentioned property values, safety concerns, and other storage options such as self-storage facilities. Others recommended permits and limited times for the containers.

"Metal storage containers are very ugly, and detract from the appearance of residential neighbourhoods," reads one survey comment.

"They should be of a certain quality/age to maintain cleanliness and good looks of the neighbourhood," reads another.

As such, the report said, "Administration finds that existing zoning regulations are seen to address a majority of the concerns/comments received regarding metal storage containers in residential zones."

In August, the town added the matter to the strategic priority list after a meeting where a resident argued unfair enforcement across town.

Currently, enforcement of the containers in undesignated areas is on a reactive basis, meaning town staff is not involved unless a complaint is made.

Osoyoos council will vote on whether or not the metal storage container review will take place on Tuesday.