Oliver 10K and 3K Fun Run races open for 2026 registration

Photo: Oliver and District Recreation (Facebook) Oliver 10K/3K Fun Run races open for registration.

The 2026 Oliver Fun Run 10K and 3K races are now open for registration.

On April 12, runners will hit the track at the Oliver Community Centre. The 3K gets underway at 9:15 a.m., and the 10K begins at 10 a.m.

Kids are welcome to the Oliver and District Recreation event at a discounted rate.

"All athletes are invited to stay after the race for refreshments, draw prizes and awards. We would like to thank Arterra for their 2026 prize sponsorships," reads the event listing.

"The Oliver 10 km has been a stalwart of the Interior Running Association race series for roughly 33 years."

For more information, email race director Caitlyn Bennett at [email protected]. To register, click here.