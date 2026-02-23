Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver continues stacking up financial reporting awards

Another finance award

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver has once again been awarded for its financial reporting, this time for its 2024 financial report.

In a letter to Oliver chief financial officer John Kurvink, the Government Finance Officers Association notified the town of the award, which includes a plaque.

"The CAnFR recognizes excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a local government and its management," said Michele Mark Levine, GFOA technical services director.



"Congratulations on having met the high standards of the CAnFR Program. We hope that your example will encourage others in their efforts to achieve and maintain excellence in financial reporting."

The Town of Oliver has a longstanding history of winning awards from the GFOA for annual financial reporting.