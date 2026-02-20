Oliver/Osoyoos News

Special enforcement blitz leads to drug busts and multiple arrests

Drug, violence arrest blitz

Photo: Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC Weapons, drugs, and cash seized during four-day blitz by RCMP's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC in the South Okanagan.

A four-day blitz by RCMP's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC in the South Okanagan has led to drug busts and the arrest of wanted offenders in the area.

From Feb. 11 to 14, "multiple people" were arrested as the CFSEU-BC carried out various drug trafficking and violence-based arrests in Princeton, Penticton, Oliver, and Osoyoos.

One such arrest includes that of 54-year-old Afshin Maleki Ighani at an Osoyoos motel, a well-known violent offender in the South Okanagan, on outstanding criminal and family maintenance warrants. Ighani currently remains behind bars.

As a result of that arrest, officers seized illicit drugs, cash, a stolen vehicle, and weapons. Local police previously said a loaded gun was found in Ighani's suite.

“This deployment demonstrates the critical role [Uniform Gang Enforcement Team] plays in repressing violence and restoring safety in communities impacted by gang activity and drug trafficking,” said Sgt. Sarbjit Sangha, CFSEU-BC media relations officer.

“By targeting those who drive violence and instability, we are not only disrupting criminal networks but also preventing further harm. Our focus remains clear: remove dangerous offenders, take weapons off the streets, and protect the people who live and work in these communities.”

CFSEU-BC added that the arrested resulted in a "blow to organized crime in the region, disrupting drug trafficking operations and removing dangerous weapons and offenders from local communities."

“This operation highlights the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to protecting Okanagan communities,” said RCMP Superintendent Beth McAndie.

“Through coordinated enforcement with CFSEU-BC, Penticton Regional Crime Reduction Unit and Frontline Teams, we were able to safely apprehend high-risk offenders and disrupt drug trafficking activity before it escalated further. Our goal is not only enforcement, but prevention reducing the potential for violence and keeping our communities safe.”

Police added the special enforcement unit is continuing to work various police agencies to identify suspects involve in organized crime and gang-related violence.

Anyone with information about gang activity or drug trafficking is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photo: Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia drug and stolen vehicle seizures.