'Stars align' in car-injured cat rescue, reunited with Oliver owner

Photo: Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society (Facebook) Cat reunited with owner after being rescued from car injury.

A South Okanagan cat shelter played a role in reuniting an Oliver cat injured by a car with his concerned owner Thursday.

"This sweet boy’s story began with heartbreak — hit by a car and left injured on the road. Thankfully, a kind Samaritan stopped. They didn’t look away. They didn’t keep driving. They chose compassion," Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society said on social media.

The Good Samaritan, who was driving between Oliver and Osoyoos when she spotted the cat, brought him into Penticton's Peach City Animal Hospital roughly a week ago.

"He had multiple cuts and injuries, and we braced ourselves for the worst. X-rays were taken… and unbelievably, there were no broken bones. Battered and sore, yes — but this boy was a fighter."

The strong feline was cared for at a foster home, healing in a safe place. He was also fixed with help from the Okanagan Humane Society.

"A little while later, a post appeared on Facebook — someone desperately missing their cat. Messages were exchanged. Photos compared. Hope grew."

Finally, on Thursday, the grey critter was reunited with his dad.

"There were tears. There were tight embraces. There was the kind of relief you can feel in your chest," Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society said.

"He may have lost a few of his nine lives in his run-in with that car — but he didn’t lose his happy ending."

The rescue added that the stars had aligned for the rescue of this lucky kitty.