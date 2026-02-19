Oliver/Osoyoos News
Anarchist Mountain Fire Department east of Osoyoos seeks new recruits
Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department (Facebook)
AMFD vehicle.
The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department east of Osoyoos is looking for new firefighters to join ahead of annual wild land fire training.
"[AMFD] provides structural firefighting, auto extrication, first responder services and specializes in wild land fire services including structure protection," AMFD said on social media Thursday.
The fire department is recruiting for paid on-call members. Those who apply now will be able to join the wild land training program.
No experience is required.
For more information and to apply, email [email protected]
