Osoyoos community theatre solves a murdery mystery on stage

Photo: OSS Community Theatre Mystery Incident at the Inn theatre performance.

A murder mystery needs to be solved at the inn, led by the Osoyoos Community Theatre this March.

The mystery comedy is an original play directed by Angee Blonk and Jim Dinwoodie, taking place at the OSS theatre.

Showtimes are March 6, 7, 8, 13, and 14 with evening shows at 7:30. On March 8 the show takes place at 2:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the show will support the Osoyoos Food Bank.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.