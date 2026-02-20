Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos utility fees and business licence renewals due soon

Town fees due soon

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

Osoyoos residents and business owners are being reminded that fees are due soon.

In a Town of Osoyoos public notice, the municipality alerted businesses that business licence renewal payments are due Feb. 28.

"Licences renewed after the deadline will have a $100.00 late payment charge added. Licences remaining unpaid by April 1, 2026, will be cancelled," reads the notice.

For invoice questions or other concerns, email [email protected] or call 250-495-6191.

Additionally, the town said quarter one utility bills, for January to March 2025, have been mailed with a deadline of March 31.

Late payments will see a 10 per cent penalty.



"If you're enrolled in the Equal Payment Plan (EPP), you will receive your regular invoice, which will indicate that you're on the EPP and paying monthly. No further action is required," reads the public notice.

To receive your utility invoice by email, click here.