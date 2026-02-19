Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos artist using wooden spoons for powerful piece about childhood trauma, community healing

'This hurts me more'

Photo: Contributed Julie Delisle and her in-progress art piece "This Hurts Me More Than You"

An Osoyoos artist has been slowly acquiring hundreds of old wooden spoons for her project "This Hurts Me More Than You," a piece with a heavy message about childhood trauma.



Julie Delisle has broken and smashed roughly 150 spoons, with plans to get a total of 350.

"Sometimes it really hits me of how much force you have to use to break these spoons. And it just kind of makes me sad for little kid me, makes me sad for all the little kids that 'got the spoon.'" she said.

Delisle is covering a 4x4 ft board with the spoons, and the title of the project comes from what she was told as a kid, as she was hit by a wooden spoon as punishment.

"The spoons have to be used, because new ones just don't fit the energy of the of the project."

She said some people have found humour in the project, while others are taken aback by the heaviness of the topic.

Delisle was inspired by another artist who covered a belt in paint and hit the canvas with it, conveying a similar message. She said she immediately saw her own version based on her childhood experiences.

Even with the heavy message, though, there is a hidden kindness in the project. The community has participated in the project by gifting or trading spoons with Delisle.

"I have been to every thrift shop from here to Kelowna," she said.

"I have had people go down into Vancouver [...] to thrift themselves. So they'll pop in and get spoons for me if they've got spoons."

She's been to places like Smitty's Family Restaurant holding wholesale spoons to trade, asking, "would you trade me some new ones for your used ones?"

So many people have contributed with spoons of their own, including a couple massive-scale spoons found in a local's basement.

"I'm so shocked and touched by how the people in the town have come together and just gotten me things, and told me where to get them, and brought me stuff, and dug stuff out of their basement for me."

Delisle has said she's willing to commit as much time as she needs to see the project through to completion; the only trick is getting enough used spoons.

Eventually the goal is to display the piece so people can see what they contributed to.

"Everyone's been contributing. They've been bringing me spoons by the bundle and the individual, and it's just so great. I have to show them what their donations and their trips have gone towards."

The artist said she's taking a trip to Kamloops in hopes of finding more thrifted spoons in new territory.