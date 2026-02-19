Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue seeks new members at spring open house
Seeking rescue volunteers
Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue is holding a spring open house with hopes of recruiting new members.
On Feb. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m., OOSAR will be providing an opportunity to speak with and learn from current members, and hear about the training and commitment required to join, held at the OOSAR compound at 5868 Cessna Street in Oliver.
"During the open house, we will be showcasing some of the work we do, such as rope rescue techniques, drone operations, and medical response," said Mike Arychuk, OOSAR president.
"Attendees will have the chance to see equipment demonstrations and speak directly with our trained volunteers. We look forward to meeting potential candidates and sharing more about search and rescue and what’s involved in becoming a team member."
Search and rescue is made up of community volunteers who are ready to respond in all conditions, 24/7.
OOSAR added it's looking forward to welcoming those who are community-minded and physically prepared to join its ranks
For more information on OOSAR, click here.
