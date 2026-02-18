Oliver/Osoyoos News

Flames might be visible as Oliver firefighters train Wednesday night

Night flames likely training

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver fire vehicle.

Flames could be visible in town as the Oliver and District Fire Department carries out live fire training Wednesday night.

From 7 to 9 p.m., firefighters will be conducting exposure training at the department's training facility south of Cessna Street.

"This training session will involve the use of hose lines, foam application, and various exposure protection techniques to simulate realistic fire ground conditions," ODFD said on social media.



"An old plywood structure will be used as the primary fuel source to help crews practice fire behaviour monitoring, water flow management, and coordinated suppression strategies in a controlled environment."

Flames might be visible in the surrounding area.

The fire department added that while training usually takes place on Thursdays, the team is taking advantage of favourable weather conditions and a suitable venting index rating.

"Residents are asked not to be alarmed by the visible fire or increased activity at the training grounds during this time," ODFD said.

"The Oliver and District Fire Department thanks the community for its continued support and understanding as firefighters maintain the readiness needed to serve and protect."