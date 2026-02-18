Oliver/Osoyoos News

'Unsophisticated theft': Osoyoos woman stole $1.2K worth of lottery tickets from local pub

Photo: File photo Osoyoos woman who plead guilty to theft was sentenced Penticton court on Wednesday

An Osoyoos woman who stole more than $1,200 worth of lottery tickets from a local pub will see no jail time.

On Wednesday morning, Barbara Miller, 62, appeared in Penticton Provincial court, pleading guilty to the lotto theft from her employer at the time, Osoyoos' Sage Pub.

Court heard that from Oct. 19 to 21, 2023, Miller generated winning tickets at the store, without paying or accepting payments for them, which totalled $1,251.

Miller's defence lawyer, Julian van der Walle, said this was an "unsophisticated theft" from her employer.

He said she suffered from a gambling problem for many years, which is essentially what drove her to commit the offence. The theft happened after Miller had worked there for 17 years.

"She's been a law-abiding citizen her whole life. She's deeply humiliated by what happened," van der Walle said.

Since the offence was committed, Miller has taken counselling, and she has reportedly been able to stop gambling.

Miller is now working at a liquor store, which is aware of her past, and provided a letter supporting her character and strong work ethic.

When given the chance to speak, Miller apologized for her actions.

Judge Shannon Keyes agreed to a joint submission from Crown and defence, which was a two-year conditional discharge and probation conditions. She must also pay restitution to Sage Pub, and is banned from its premises.

Miller must also complete 20 hours of community work service.

If Miller successfully completes the conditions of her sentence and probation order, she will avoid a permanent adult criminal record.