Violent South Okanagan criminal jailed again after large police presence in Osoyoos

Photo: RCMP Afshin Maleki Ighani.

One of South Okanagan's most violent offenders is once again behind bars, as police have identified the man arrested during a several-hour arrest that saw a section of Osoyoos' Lakeshore Drive shutdown Friday night.

Afshin Maleki Ighani, 54, was arrested at an Osoyoos motel on two outstanding warrants by coordinated efforts from local RCMP, the Crime Reduction Unit, and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

Ighani is infamous in the South Okanagan for his activities, including an alleged armed kidnapping and a shooting.

Police said the incident began at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, in the 2500 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Ighani refused to exit the unit where he has been residing. Police said ERT was deployed due to the suspect's history of violence and weapons-related offences. Police secured the area, blocking all escape routes.

Around 12:20 a.m., Ighani finally exited the suite some six hours after police first arrived.

Ighani was taken into custody on his criminal warrant for obstructing a peace officer, uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and driving while prohibited. He was also wanted under the Family Maintenance Enforcement Act.

Ighani also has a history of evading court.

A loaded firearm was found in the motel room, and as such, more charges are expected.

“I want to thank the public for their patience while police had the area blocked off," said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“When dealing with persons with a history of violence, it is paramount we as police plan and respond in a means that keeps the public and our officers safe”.