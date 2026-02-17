Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Lake levels lowest on record for February

Photo: Marg Coulson, Town of Osoyoos Osoyoos Lake low water levels.

Osoyoos Lake levels have a reached historic low due to dry conditions in the Okanagan basin, the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control said Tuesday.

In a press release, the IOLBC said the South Okanagan Lake is the lowest on record, currently sitting at 277 metres.

"Water levels are likely to remain low until more water enters the Okanagan River system," the IOLBC said.

The board of control added that lake operators are closely monitoring conditions with plans to keep the lake just slightly above 277 metres, which is the recommended level.

On Oct. 14, Town of Osoyoos committee of the whole agreed to increase the lake's floodplain level to 280.8 metres, in an update to the town's Flood Mitigation Plan.

Over summer 2025, the lake operator temporarily increased lake levels to an upper limit of 278.13 metres due to drought conditions.

The Okanagan appears to be heading into another year of drought, as lakes such as Okanagan Lake are already being kept at low outflows. Okanagan River outflows are also lower than normal.

Additionally, the Okanagan’s snowpack was at 81 per cent of normal as of Feb. 1, as per an Okanagan Basin Water Board report.

"Much of the snowpack accumulated in December and early January before a period of warmer and drier weather led to snowmelt at lower elevations," the IOLCB said.

The IOLCB said models are forecasting continued risk of reduced seasonal runoff, which is typically expected in late February but could be closer to spring due to current conditions.