Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver Pharmacy makes $10K donation for hospital upgrades

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation Greg Wheeler, Ian Lindsay, Chris Pasin.

The Oliver Pharmacy donated $10,000 in support of the South Okanagan General Hospital.

Oliver Pharmacy owners Greg Wheeler and Chris Pasin contributed to South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's SOGH campaign raising $2 million for a new digital X-ray machine, first-ever ultrasound capabilities, and SOGH staff housing.

"We work with patients every day and see how important timely diagnostics and local services are,” Wheeler said in a SOSMF press release.

“By supporting the SOGH campaign and expanded ultrasound services, we’re helping ensure people can get the tests they need without unnecessary travel or delay.”

A key aim of the SOGH campaign is to implement ultrasound services at the hospital, reducing wait and travel times for patients who currently are required to go to Penticton or Kelowna for care.

“Healthcare affects every family at some point," Pasin said in the press release.

"We’re proud to invest in improvements that bring more services into our local hospital and strengthen care across the region. Our goal is to help improve access and outcomes for the entire community.”

SOSMF said it was grateful to the Oliver Pharmacy for its generous donation.

For more information on the SOGH campaign, click here.