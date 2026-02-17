Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver lottery ticket worth $50K
Local $50K ticket in lotto
Photo: Contributed
A lottery ticket purchased in Oliver is worth $50K following the 6/49 draw this weekend.
According to the Lotto 6/49 results, one guaranteed prize draw was sold at a location in Oliver, ticket number 18651340-02.
The lucky winner is not named by the lottery.
