Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver lottery ticket worth $50K

Local $50K ticket in lotto

Chelsea Powrie - Feb 17, 2026 / 9:54 am | Story: 599511

A lottery ticket purchased in Oliver is worth $50K following the 6/49 draw this weekend.

According to the Lotto 6/49 results, one guaranteed prize draw was sold at a location in Oliver, ticket number 18651340-02.

The lucky winner is not named by the lottery.

