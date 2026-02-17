Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver proclaims BC Heritage Week

BC Heritage Week begins

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver has proclaimed Feb. 16 to 22 as BC Heritage Week.

"BC Heritage Week is a province-wide celebration inviting communities across British Columbia to honour our shared history, culture, and the people and organizations who work hard to preserve it," reads a town public notice.

The theme this year is "Stir the Pot" to honour food as heritage through various traditions that shape culture and community.

"It’s also a meaningful way to spark conversations about important contemporary issues like food security, cultural recognition, and the value of tradition," the notice continues.

Monday also marked Canada's National Heritage Day.