Town of Oliver proclaims BC Heritage Week
The Town of Oliver has proclaimed Feb. 16 to 22 as BC Heritage Week.
"BC Heritage Week is a province-wide celebration inviting communities across British Columbia to honour our shared history, culture, and the people and organizations who work hard to preserve it," reads a town public notice.
The theme this year is "Stir the Pot" to honour food as heritage through various traditions that shape culture and community.
"It’s also a meaningful way to spark conversations about important contemporary issues like food security, cultural recognition, and the value of tradition," the notice continues.
Monday also marked Canada's National Heritage Day.
