Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos encourages travellers to GoByBike

GoByBike challenge is on

Photo: Go By Bike BC Society B.C. GoByBike winter challenge continues until Feb. 20.

The Town of Osoyoos is encouraging cyclists to GoByBike this week, as the Winter GoByBike campaign continues.

In a social media post, the municipality shared the provincial active transportation challenge, which started Sunday and runs until Friday.

"By logging at least one ride during Winter GoByBike Week, you'll be entered for a chance to win provincial prizes, generously supported by our partners," reads the event listing.

"Winter riding is about momentum, confidence, and community; and every logged ride helps show that people across BC choose biking as transportation, even in winter."

To register with GoByBike and to log rides, click here.