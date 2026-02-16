Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Osoyoos encourages travellers to GoByBike
GoByBike challenge is on
Photo: Go By Bike BC Society
B.C. GoByBike winter challenge continues until Feb. 20.
The Town of Osoyoos is encouraging cyclists to GoByBike this week, as the Winter GoByBike campaign continues.
In a social media post, the municipality shared the provincial active transportation challenge, which started Sunday and runs until Friday.
"By logging at least one ride during Winter GoByBike Week, you'll be entered for a chance to win provincial prizes, generously supported by our partners," reads the event listing.
"Winter riding is about momentum, confidence, and community; and every logged ride helps show that people across BC choose biking as transportation, even in winter."
To register with GoByBike and to log rides, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Quiz man faces chargeKelowna - 3:30 pm
- Family Day fun at the TCCKamloops - 3:00 pm
- GoByBike challenge is onOsoyoos - 3:00 pm
- Bridge on ramp will closeKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Vehicle crashes into strollerCalgary - 11:55 am
Real Estate
12-1020 Lanfranco Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$588,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$588,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bobbie (& Susie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net