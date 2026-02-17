Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' Sage Pub ends Tremendous Trivia after organizer faces charges

Photo: File photo The Sage Pub in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos' The Sage Pub says it's ended its relationship with Tremendous Trivia after an Okanagan organizer has been charged in connection with possessing child sexual abuse material.

Jayson John Davey was charged in January for possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. The charge is related to a July 2025 incident in Kelowna.

Court records indicate Davey, now 56, previously went by the name John’s on Davy or John Patrick Davy, and was a former elementary school teacher in Chilliwack.

In 2013, while holding that role, he was caught with thousands of child pornography images on his computer. He was arrested then released on bail, and in 2014 arrested again for breaching conditions after being caught in Kelowna with more pictures and movies on a hard drive, according to reporting from the Chilliwack Progress.

Davey was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 10 months of time served.

Most recently, Davey operated Tremendous Trivia in the Okanagan and posts under the social media moniker JD Quizman.

A former employee with the company told Castanet they resigned after learning about the charges.

Last week, The Sage Pub announced on social media it ended its relationship with Tremendous Trivia also after learning about the criminal allegations.

"We want to be clear that we were not previously aware of the history of the individual mentioned in the article, nor were the team at Tremendous Trivia and we absolutely do not condone any unlawful or harmful behaviour," The Sage Pub said.

"Our priority continues to be creating a safe, welcoming environment for all who visit and participate in events with us and within our community. We appreciate your understanding and support."



The business added it will be working with a new partner for future Tuesday trivia nights.